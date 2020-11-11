Branson celebrates Veterans Day with 88th annual parade

BRANSON, Mo. — Wednesday morning, Taney County celebrated veterans of the United States with a parade throughout downtown Branson.

Pat Cadenhead traveled all the way from Texas to celebrate veterans week in Branson with her husband.

“It is so incredible to be in one location where you know that 99 and 9/10 percent of the people feel the same way that you feel.” said Cadenhead.

Danny Doyle, host of tribute shows for veterans at the Star Theater, says Branson will continue to honor veterans well beyond the parade.

“We celebrate Veterans Day, but year round veterans are treated like royalty in this town, and that’s the way we believe it should be anyway.” stated Doyle.

Danny will be hosting a “Stars and Stripes” tribute for the last day of Veterans Week, November 11, 2020.

Watch Ozarks First talk to parade attendees about what Veterans Day means to them: