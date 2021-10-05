Branson celebrates annual National Night Out

BRANSON, Mo. – Tuesday, October 5th is Branson’s annual National Night Out.
The event, organized by locals, gives residents a chance to meet with local first responders and city leaders.
It’s a chance to build relationships and talk about common issues facing the community.
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews says it’s a great chance to meet the person behind the badge.
“A couple of years ago, sitting at a national night out event, one of the neighbors looked at me and said, Chief, I’m so thankful that we have National Night Out. I’m meeting neighbors for the first time, and I’ve lived here for six years. That’s the importance of National Night Out. You talk about the relationship with first responders. It provides our neighborhoods, our neighbors an opportunity to get to know the person behind the badge.”