Branson businesses hope to hire new employees at Job Fair

BRANSON, Mo. — As Branson businesses continue to look for more workers during a labor shortage, some are taking advantage of resources provided by the Missouri Job Center.

Employers are lining both sides of the Missouri Job Center drive-thru job fair and they’re offering some pretty big incentives.

“We’re offering $1000 for full-time positions and we’re excited to offer that and hopefully that’s going to draw people in,” said Susan Smith, general manager at Welk Resorts.

As businesses compete to hire more workers to fill their staffs, many job seekers like Daniel Howland took advantage of the opportunity.

“I haven’t got to be working a lot, but I’m ready to get back into the field and this seemed like the easiest way to do it,” said Howland.

Katherine Trombetta, a spokesperson for the Missouri Job Center, said the Job Fair is to help the city acquire more workers for a busy summer tourism season.

“Let us help you because we can connect you to a great job opportunity and you may even get a really good sign on bonus,” said Trombetta.

Alvaro Diaz-Rubin, the HR manager for Mastercorp Hospitality, is also offering some huge incentives, including a $500 bonus and a free ride to work.

“Driving different routes in the Branson area and we’re helping people with transportation so if people don’t have a vehicle, we pick up at different locations,” said Diaz-Rubin.

The Missouri Job Center in Springfield announced that PetsWay, off of South Glenstone Avenue, will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.