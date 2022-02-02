BRANSON, Mo. – Tanger Outlets is the latest business to close early due to inclement weather in the area.

The Branson area is expected to get 3-6 inches of snow within the next two days and many businesses have decided to close for the remainder of the day. Some have decided to close Thursday as well.

Tanger Outlets will be closing at 4 pm Wednesday.

Additionally, Branson City Offices, Branson Senior Center, Chick-Fil-A Branson, and Big D’s BBQ are closed Wednesday.

Several stores at the Branson Landing are also closed for the day.