Branson business says the broadband projects “helped a lot”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nearly 2,000 Missouri households will be connected to the internet thanks to $3 million in state funding from the CARES Act.

The government funding will ensure high-speed internet for approximately 180 homes in the Ozarks that have never been able to take advantage.

Al and Diane Larson say many of their customers at Pinder’s Resort in eastern Taney County don’t use the internet when they’re out enjoying vacation off of Bull Shoals Lake.

“If you’re trying to download anything, it takes forever. I mean hours,” said Diane.

The broadband expansion announced by Governor Mike Parson does help the Larson’s business.

“Broadband is a real issue,” said Governor Parson. “That’s why we’re putting money into it all the time and this virus exposed us on that. It really says we got to step up our place on that.”

The Larson’s say they started seeing a difference this summer.

“We couldn’t even run credit cards before if somebody was doing something on here, so it’s helped a lot,” said Al.

Diane and Al believe more improvements would be a huge help for the rural area.

“We could really use a faster speed,” said Diane. “I mean, we’re way out here in the middle of nowhere. if they could improve cell phone coverage and internet both, that would be awesome.”

“Everything’s done on the internet now, and you can’t live without it,” said Al.

In July, there were only six broadband projects created in Missouri; now, there are 16.