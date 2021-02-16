Branson business, residents ready to take on the snowstorm

BRANSON, Mo. — Some businesses are dealing with the impact of the snowstorm on Monday, Feb. 15, but are making the best of the situation.

With plenty of sun and snowplows on Wednesday, Feb. 16, road conditions have significantly improved.

Table Rock Coffee Roasters in Branson opened in late December 2020 and is offering to support everyone who needs coffee for their workday.

“Feels good to get your blood pumping, get a good exercise in, but like we say here, you know we change a life at a time, a cup of coffee at a time,” said Alex Quintanilla, an employee at Table Rock Coffee Roasters. “So we could reach out. You know a lot of people, a lot of people we know are officers, people cleaning the roads. They need something. So the little things we can do to sacrifice, come in, work, and make that happen for them so they can have a better day than they already have. So it’s a blessing and it’s awesome to be a part of that.”

While most are looking to escape the snow and frigid temperature, Jordan Layton said he walked over two miles to order his coffee before work.

“I still got to go to work and I told my boss I’d be there, so I’ll be there,” said Layton. “I’ll walk there if I have to and I’m perfectly fine with that.”

Layton said he is willing to walk anywhere to help someone in need.

“Well, a lot of people don’t invest in good winter clothing and stuff, and unfortunately, my neighbors were one of them,” said Layton. “So they weren’t able to go out, even just down the street to the gas station to get cigarettes, so I was going out, so I just told them I’ll get it for them, and I did.”

Branson is forecasted to receive around four inches of snow heading into Thursday, Feb. 18, with temperatures staying below freezing at least until Feb. 19.