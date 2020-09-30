Branson businesses prepare for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BRANSON, Mo. — A few businesses in Branson are displaying pink proudly in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicking off in October.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month marks the sixth year that the titanic museum will be displaying its giant pink ribbon on the starboard side of the ship. Along with the giant pink ribbon, the Titanic plans on putting a giant pink mask on the bow.

The Titanic Museum is not the only attraction in sporting pink, Matt “the real reverend,” trainer of Victory Plaza, just got the Branson bull back from its makeover.

“Well, it [Branson bull] went away to get some color,” said Matt. “We wanted to have a color that would bring attention, you know, divert your eyes, and then, of course with Breast Cancer Awareness. It’s a sign of love.”

This pink display is also a reminder to get a yearly checkup.

Rachel Morgan, breast cancer navigator at Cox Branson, says many people had to push back appointments this year because of COVID-19.

“Now that we’ve kind of figured out how to prepare for it. We’re back open. We don’t want people to put it off anymore,” said Morgan. “We figured out we have a great cleaning crew. We have all the precautions in place to keep you safe, to keep us safe.”

Morgan says Cox Branson has partnered with the Tanger Outlet to give women an extra incentive to get tested this month.

“If you come in and you have a mammogram, we’re going to enter your name into a drawing,” said Morgan. “Each week, it’s going to be a couple of different weekly giveaways that we’re gonna draw names for.”

On Oct. 20, Cox Branson will be giving free breast examinations to women who qualify.

“This particular event is for people with no problems, been a year and for underinsured or no insurance patients,” said Morgan.

Cox Branson says other partners and grants from Susan G. Komen can help you with your fight against breast cancer.