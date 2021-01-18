Branson Board of Aldermen initially approve transfer of recycling center

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson aldermen unanimously approved an agreement with Taney County to see the city’s recycle center move to the transfer station on Buchanan Road, where it will be operated by the county.

This decision comes six months after the Aldermen asked for a staff report on the recycling center, given by Branson’s assistant city administrator, John Manning. In his staff report, Manning gave the city’s Aldermen three choices and one recommendation. “Staff recommends course of action two, permanently close recycling center.”

Manning argued that keeping the recycling center would cost Branson taxpayers over $265,000. He also added that many other communities were using the center because of their free drop off.

“Not just Taney or Stone County, even citizens from a neighboring state were using our center on a routine basis,” said Manning.

The Aldermen rejected the recommendation, but the recycling center stayed closed until September.

At the last Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, City Attorney Chris Lebeck said that more than 72% of the people who used the recycling center at the end of 2020 were not residents of Branson. “So less than 30% of the people using our recycling center live within city limits.”

Debbie Redford was the first environmental specialist hired by the City of Branson in 1995. She served until 2008, but she has been advocating for the last year to keep the recycling center open.