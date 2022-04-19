BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson, Missouri Board of Aldermen announced it will hold a special meeting Tuesday, April 19, 2022 that will immediately adjourn into a closed executive session.

A news release from the City of Branson said Tuesday’s session at 5:30 p.m. is related to personnel as addressed in state statute 610.021.3. That statute lists the reasons a public government body can go into a closed session. Those reasons include legal actions, real estate and personnel matters.

On April 5, three new Board of Aldermen members were elected in Branson. Marshall Howden now represents Ward 1, Charles Rodriguez represents Ward 2, and Ralph Leblanc represents Ward 3. They join Clay Cooper, Cody Fenton, and Ruth Denham on the board.

Mayor Larry Milton was elected in 2021. Board members and Branson’s Mayor serve two-year terms.

OzarksFirst has reached out to Mayor Milton for more information about Tuesday’s meeting.