Branson Board of Aldermen consider changes to liquor licenses

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson leaders are considering changes that would allow businesses to sell beer and wine.

The Board of Alderman will meet on Tuesday, August 10, for the second reading of the proposed law. If the law passes that would mean businesses like a salon or even a grocery store in Branson wouldn’t be forced to sell food like a restaurant to offer alcoholic drinks to its customers.

“The city of Branson over the years has added additional layers of restrictions on liquor licenses here in city limits for a variety of reasons,” said Attorney Chris Lebeck.

In a staff report given to the Branson Board of Aldermen Lebeck says eliminating this requirement will put Branson’s laws more in line with that of the state.

As of right now, the city restricts any business from selling alcohol without meeting food sale requirements.

“Specifically the requirement that intoxicating liquor licenses can only be issued to a restaurant, bar, resort or for some licenses, a microbrewery,” said Lebeck.

If the Board of Aldermen passes this change, businesses like Brandi Altom’s Blend Salon can sell wine or beer to the3ir customers.

“I’ve been to bigger cities where they do that in spas and salons, and it does attract the clients, you know to just come in and relax and enjoy their service while they’re having a beverage,” said Altom.

Even though this law wouldn’t change requirements for the selling of liquor spirits, some are worried it could lead to more changes.

But Lebeck says passing this law will not lead to an influx of bars or taverns in Branson due to state laws.

“So because an affirmative vote by a majority of the voters never materialized, the state would not be able to, even with our code change issue what I would call a stand-alone liquor by the drink license,” said Lebeck.