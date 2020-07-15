Branson Board of Alderman consider mask ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Board of Alderman will be hosting a special meeting to discuss a masking ordinance.

At the regular meeting on July 14, the alderman listened to a few citizens’ views on masking, COVID-19 and recent protests.

The mayor of Branson made a statement about board members voting to abstain after listening to citizens.

“We’ve had in the past, abstentions. The citizens of Branson elected us to make decisions on matters, policy matters and we make those decisions by voting. I’m announcing, under my authority, to preserve decorum in these meetings. Any abstention by any member of the board during this meeting can be recast as a no vote.”

Edd Akers, mayor of Branson

Kevin McConnell, who was involved in an abstain vote conflict in the past, recently announced his resignation from the Board of Alderman and didn’t attend the meeting on July 14.

Applications to replace McConnell in ward three are due to the city by July 24.