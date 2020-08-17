Branson aquarium announces new possible opening date

The Aquarium at the Boardwalk was scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. Now, he highly anticipated attraction says it will open to the public in mid-October.

Crossland Construction is still working on finishing the aquarium for its new opening date. Businesses across the street in the Grand Village Shops are already excited about the impact the new attraction could bring.

Chad Ruden, a performer and waiter for Mel’s Hard Luck Diner, says this is like nothing else he has seen in Branson.

“I mean, we haven’t had something like that in this town since I’ve been here and maybe ever, so I think the attraction itself is going to be exciting seeing sharks and doing all that stuff,” said Ruden.

Performer and waitress Alexis Solheid hopes it has the same impact as the new WonderWorks across the strip.

“Kind of like how WonderWorks is this big spectacle of an upside-down building on the strip. Hopefully, it’s something like that where it’s a big, flashy piece that people can drive-in and see and take pictures with, and just draws more attraction into Branson,” said Solheid.

Solheid believes these new attractions are bringing in different kinds of tourists to the area and restaurant.

“It’s bringing a lot of younger people into town, a lot of families into town and we’re seeing that affect our business as well,” said Solheid.

The ownership team says it is waiting to comment closer to opening day, but it did say keep an eye out for the aquarium decor, which could include a giant octopus.