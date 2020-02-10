Branson apartment building deemed too dangerous to live in

BRANSON, Mo.– Tenants of a Branson apartment complex might soon be forced to evacuate their home after the building was deemed too dangerous to live in.

The City of Branson gave the owner of the complex, located at 102 N. Fifth Street, 30 days to get the building up to code. The city issued an order of abatement on January 13th.

Before that, the owner was given nearly a year to fix municipal code violations. Now those still living there have just five days to get their stuff out before the city steps in.

The director of planning and development for the city of Branson, Joe Hornickel, says he believes people are still actively living in the apartment complex on N. Fifth Street, however, he says they will be considered trespassers if they are still there by Saturday.

And while the owner will lose some rights to their property, Hornickel says there are a couple of options moving forward.

“The dangerous building determination becomes final on February 15th,” he told Ozarks First.

“At that point, the city either has a choice to step in and demolish the property, if that’s the decision that’s made by the city, or the property owner through the building permit process to correct the outstanding issues as well.”

The city has only had to go through this dangerous building process about a dozen times in the last decade. Though the process now faced by the owner of the building at N. Fifth Street is standard, Hornickel maintains it’s a rare one that has nothing to do with the City of Branson’s recently increased enforcement on extended-stay hotels.