Branson and Hollister participate in free meal pickup program for students

BRANSON, Mo.– Students would generally be heading to classes this week after spring break, but with schools closed, districts are stepping in to make sure students get the food they would at school.

In Hollister, teachers and volunteers are filling up buses with food to deliver to kids who need it.

Hollister and Branson’s Public Schools are starting free meal pickup programs for kids out of school.

Hollister will be distributing meals at six different locations from 5:30 to 6:30 in the afternoon Sunday through Thursday.

Branson Public Schools will have 11 pick – up locations throughout the school district on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m.til noon.

On Monday (3/23/2020), Branson was able to hand out over 4,000 meals in the community. The Executive Director of Operations for Branson Public Schools, Chip Arnette, says it has been a group effort from everyone involved.

Earlier at Hollister middle school, teachers were helping students get laptops to help them continue their studies from home.

They were handing out instruments for students who are in the band so that they can play and practice during this time.

Parents can come to pick up medications for any students who had left them over spring break, a considerable effort to give these students and families what they need while schools stay closed.