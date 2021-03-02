Branson Alderwoman leads city-wide volunteer litter cleanup days

BRANSON, Mo. – Julia King, Branson Alderwoman for Ward III, introduced community volunteer cleanup days at the Branson Board of Aldermen’s last virtual meeting.

“I’ve noticed in the past couple of years that I’ve lived in Branson that there’s been an accumulation of trash and litter on our roads,” said King. “I don’t like it. It’s an eyesore. Our Branson Aldermen have been getting e-mails from concerned citizens about this and I noticed it trending on social media. So I wanted to tackle it and take a top-down approach that allowed everyone to get involved and take part in their community and get it cleaned up before we open it up to our businesses and our tourists in March.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Alderman passed a resolution approving the city-wide project. Two Alderman for Ward III Jamie Whiteis said King can count on his support throughout March.

“I saw the need to help with this and we’re going to donate some trash bags to help with that effort for each ward,” said Whiteis. “I’m going to do my best to get out there each Saturday also and help with it.”

People can register to volunteer on the city of Branson’s website.

On the website, you can click the green tab that says “Sign up for our March 2021Community Litter Pickup!” It will take you to a page where you can submit your information.

“That’s going to secure their volunteer packets,” said King. “So that when they show up, they have the tools they need to have fun and cleanup Branson.”

King believes this community effort will be positives for both the local tourism industry and Branson’s environment.

“It will deter tourists from returning if they don’t have a good time when they see all the trash on the road,” said King. “Branson is surrounded by all of our beautiful waterways and the last thing we want is for trash and litter to end up in our waterways because that has a negative impact on our fish and wildlife.”

More than 50 volunteers have already signed up to help with cleaning Ward I on Saturday, March 13.