Branson Aldermen vote to extend masking ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Board of Aldermen voted 5-1 on Sept. 8 to extend the masking ordinance

The current mandate was approved in late July by the Board and was set to expire Sept. 8 at midnight.

The extension passes by a vote of 5-1. Milton is the only Aldermen to vote no. We are done. See you all next time. — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) September 9, 2020

The extension has been amended to end on October 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Brian Seitz, who is running for state representative of the 156th district, said the issue has become too political.

“While the virus is real, the response, including media fear-mongering and threats of fines and license removals is a political tactic meant to control behavior,” said Seitz. “As we heard from hospital representatives during the July meeting, it’s about behavior modification of a free people. You are playing politics with people’s lives.”

Tweets from KOLR10 Reporter Jacob Blount:

The mayor has asked another person to leave the council chambers for unruly behavior and has called another recess… The saga continues. — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) September 9, 2020

The lady is being asked to leave the chamber by Mayor Akers, after members of the audience separated 6ft from her. The city admin and the police are trying to get her to move. pic.twitter.com/L6VfhIraT0 — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) September 8, 2020

Things are starting to break down. Mayor Akers and theatre owner, Clay Cooper have issue with each other over a previously reported statement. Mayor calls it a lie. — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) September 9, 2020

We are coming up on the end of public comment. I only know this because we are currently taking public comment from a remote courtroom at City Hall for those who wished to attend the meeting without wearing a mask. No one else is speaking who is inside the chamber. — Non-Bluecheck Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) September 9, 2020