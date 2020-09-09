Branson Aldermen vote to extend masking ordinance

Branson Convention and Visitor's Bureau_-7204166458261158028

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Board of Aldermen voted 5-1 on Sept. 8 to extend the masking ordinance

The current mandate was approved in late July by the Board and was set to expire Sept. 8 at midnight.

The extension has been amended to end on October 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Brian Seitz, who is running for state representative of the 156th district, said the issue has become too political.

“While the virus is real, the response, including media fear-mongering and threats of fines and license removals is a political tactic meant to control behavior,” said Seitz. “As we heard from hospital representatives during the July meeting, it’s about behavior modification of a free people. You are playing politics with people’s lives.”

Tweets from KOLR10 Reporter Jacob Blount:

