Branson Aldermen vote to extend masking ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Board of Aldermen voted 5-1 on Sept. 8 to extend the masking ordinance
The current mandate was approved in late July by the Board and was set to expire Sept. 8 at midnight.
The extension has been amended to end on October 14 at 11:59 p.m.
Brian Seitz, who is running for state representative of the 156th district, said the issue has become too political.
“While the virus is real, the response, including media fear-mongering and threats of fines and license removals is a political tactic meant to control behavior,” said Seitz. “As we heard from hospital representatives during the July meeting, it’s about behavior modification of a free people. You are playing politics with people’s lives.”
