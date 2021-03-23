Branson Aldermen to revisit mask mandate

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Board of Aldermen will discuss, among other issues, the future of the city-wide mask mandate at its virtual meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.

The code amendment is being sponsored by Branson Mayor Edd Akers, who has publicly been in favor of masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

“I’m encouraged by the Forbes travel article, which says to people it’s safe to come to Branson. We have to live up to it. We have to make sure people understand,” said Mayor Akers. “And this is just a tool. It’s not going to be forever. It’s not the issue for our community. It’s a way for us to get through a hard time to take care of what we have to take care of.”

According to the proposed ordinance, Branson Aldermen will decide on the mask mandate’s possible end date. A staff report initiated by Mayor Akers has recommended that the current mandate should end on May 9. That would be thirty days after the State of Missouri is scheduled to activate Phase 3, which would allow all residents to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Larry Milton, Alderman of Ward II, has publicly expressed his disdain of the mask mandate. In fact, he says it’s one of the reasons he is running for the mayor’s office.

“I’m committed to immediately removing the mask mandate,” said Alderman Milton. “Our neighboring city Hollister has no mask mandate. Their sales tax is up. Branson’s mask mandate… our sales tax is down considerably.”

You can watch tonight’s virtual meeting of the Branson Board of Aldermen below:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2IJ-fYhZKR47UqYdEnRmQA/live