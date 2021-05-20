Branson aldermen, police host first Town Hall meeting over proposed animal ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. — Members of the Branson Board of Aldermen led the first of three scheduled Town Hall meetings with the public to discuss the proposed animal ordinance.

At the Skyline Baptist Church Family Life Center, the Branson Police Department joined the aldermen to explain the process of writing the proposal the department helped create.

Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews gave specific details about the proposed ordinance.

Some residents at the meeting opposed the limit being at six pets per residence, and others voiced concerns over not being allowed to feed or house a feral cat.

The 48-page animal ordinance is extensive and covers animal cruelty, vicious dogs, and microchipping pets. The previous animal code was written in the 1990s and is only seven pages long.

Officials in attendance include Branson Mayor Larry Milton and State Representative Brian Seitz.