Branson Aldermen host study session on face-covering mandate

BRANSON, Mo. — The Board of Aldermen is discussing an extension of Branson’s mask mandate on Thursday, Sept. 3.

A study by Jerry Henry on the Branson masking ordinance, set to expire on Sept. 8, state the number of cases rose in Taney County while the tourism in Branson declined.

These numbers, according to Henry, are similar throughout the country.

Taney County Health Department director Lisa Marshall said new county cases of COVID-19 have been declining for roughly the last two weeks.

Marshall says the downward trend is primarily thanks to the new masking ordinance.

“We’re wearing the face-covering and we are seeing our numbers declining,” said Marshall. “The best researchers out there are saying that face coverings slow the spread of COVID-19. We’re certainly seeing whatever we’re doing is working and that is one of the few variables that has changed about our county in this point in time is the face coverings here in Branson.”

The aldermen will be meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8, to decide if they will extend the face mask ordinance. The upcoming meeting will be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.