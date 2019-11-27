Branson alderman walk out of a meeting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Board of Aldermen meeting came to an unexpected and abrupt end tonight when three aldermen walked out.

The board voted down a measure that would have allocated some money to start putting powerlines underground along Highway 76.

Mayor Edd Akers used a municipal rule’s code to change one abstention vote into a “no” vote and then he broke a tie, passing the measure by a vote of 4 to 3.

The three aldermen who voted no or abstained in the initial vote walked out. Those members are Rick Castilion, Kevin Mcconnel and Larry Milton.

Two of them told us over the phone they felt the mayor didn’t have the authority to change votes.

The board of aldermen will resume the agenda from tonight’s meeting at its next scheduled meeting on December 10.

