Branon show choir searches for new members

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Regional Arts Council is looking to add new members to their Stacatto Show Choir.

Singers and dancers ages 12-18 can audition for the opportunity by sending in a 90-second video of themselves singing.

“So we’re looking for at least twenty kids. A minimum of twenty kids, maybe ten boys and ten girls, so that they can pair up together in these routines,” says Branson Regional Arts Council Executive Director Jim Barber.

The show choir performs at the historic Owens Theatre in Downtown Branson and several other theatres in the live music capital.

Those chosen to participate must pay a tuition fee. Last year’s tuition was about $400.

“Because it’s a year-long program and so there’s tuition, but we do offer some scholarship opportunities for those in need. We don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t participate because of money,” says Barber.

Last year the choir performed virtually due to the pandemic.

This year, however, the show choir will be back on the live stage.

Audition submissions are due on Friday, July 30th.