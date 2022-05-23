DIXON, Mo. – A Pulaski County man was sentenced to life in prison today on the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mark Ethington.

In late March, Brandon Veasman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Mark Ethington, whose body was found on MM Highway north of Dixon in September.

Ethington was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside his home in the 11000 block of MM.

Cherie Kelly, a Pulaski County woman also charged in connection with the death, will be in court tomorrow, May 23, on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

The Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney released a statement about the sentencing of Veasman.

“I am very happy that someone as dangerous and with a very long criminal history as Brandon Veasman will be off the streets forever and in prison where he belongs,” said Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman in the release. “This was a very violent murder and I commend Judge Beger for granting the State’s request for a life sentence so Veasman will never be free to prey on the public ever again.”