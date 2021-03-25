Bozo the spider monkey passes away at Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Dickerson Park Zoo is sharing the death of Bozo the spider monkey.

The zoo says Bozo was estimated to be 55-years-old and possibly died of liver failure. The cause of liver failure is unknown, but the zoo will do further testing. The average lifespan of a spider monkey is 25 years.

Bozo came to DPZ from Iowa in 2003, and since then, he’s been one of the most popular animals at the zoo.

“Bozo had a larger-than-life personality,” said zoo director Mike Crocker. “He lived a very long life and loved chattering and interacting with people. He was a character. One day he would race to greet you, and the next he might turn his back and ignore you, while sneaking a peek to see if you were still there paying attention to him. We will miss him, but we are relieved to know he did not suffer and peacefully passed away.”

The zoo says his antics, chattering, and often pouty attitude made him a favorite of zoo staff and many guests.