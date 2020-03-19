Boys& Girls club provides food to members

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Even though the Boys & Girls Club in Springfield decided it’s best if the kids also practice social distancing and are closing the club, they are still providing free meals for club members every day.

There are three locations club members can do a drive-thru pickup without having to get out of the car.

Each unit has a list of the members so they can be easily marked off when they receive food for the day.

The club already served over 500 people today and each member gets three meals a day.

Only at the Fremont unit are they are receiving donations to be able to keep giving out meals.

“We’ll sanitize, disperse it between the clubs, and we are hoping that by keeping it at one location, we can keep better control over ensuring that it’s safe to give out to our families,” said Jeremy Hyatt, with the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield.

Here are the three pickup locations and addresses: