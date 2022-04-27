SPRINGFIELD, MO. – In recognition of the hard work and dedication of their staff, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield have announced they will be increasing their minimum wage to $14 an hour starting June 1st, 2022.

“By offering competitive wages, we want to recruit and retain talented, adaptable, and engaging staff who are passionate about building great futures for kids who need us,” said Brandy Harris, Chief Executive Officer for the BGCS.

Youth Development Professionals, the Club’s front-line staff, will receive a 25% per hour wage increase. Several full-time and salaried positions will also receive wage increases.

Full-time employees will continue to receive Boys & Girls Clubs’ benefits, including:

Paid time off

Sick time

Paid holidays

Pension plan

Wellness plan

low-cost Medical, Vision and Dental plans

100% paid Short Term and Long Disability Insurance

100% paid Group Life Insurance

Tuition assistance

Free BGCS membership for their children.

For more information about their career opportunities, click here.