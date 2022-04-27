SPRINGFIELD, MO. – In recognition of the hard work and dedication of their staff, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield have announced they will be increasing their minimum wage to $14 an hour starting June 1st, 2022.
“By offering competitive wages, we want to recruit and retain talented, adaptable, and engaging staff who are passionate about building great futures for kids who need us,” said Brandy Harris, Chief Executive Officer for the BGCS.
Youth Development Professionals, the Club’s front-line staff, will receive a 25% per hour wage increase. Several full-time and salaried positions will also receive wage increases.
Full-time employees will continue to receive Boys & Girls Clubs’ benefits, including:
- Paid time off
- Sick time
- Paid holidays
- Pension plan
- Wellness plan
- low-cost Medical, Vision and Dental plans
- 100% paid Short Term and Long Disability Insurance
- 100% paid Group Life Insurance
- Tuition assistance
- Free BGCS membership for their children.
For more information about their career opportunities, click here.