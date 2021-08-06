Boys Choir of Springfield returns with new co-directors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Boys Choir of Springfield announced two new directors that will be leading this year’s members.

Last year, the Boys Choir of Springfield had to close its doors for the year due to the pandemic. With a new year, comes new members and new leaders. On July 30th, the Executive Committee of the Boys Choir Board announced that Taylor Bryson and Chandler Cooper will serve in the capacity of Artistic Co-Directors.

Cooper, a graduate of MSU, is presently employed as choir director at Republic High School. He will recruit and direct the older Men’s Chorus.

Bryson, currently the Head of Music and Choir at Nixa Inman Intermediate School, will recruit and direct the younger Treble Choir.

Boys Choir of Springfield is a non-profit, tuition-free, auditioned ensemble of boys from the grades of 3 to 12.

