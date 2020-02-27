Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield partners with SPS to expand coverage to Williams Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield is expanding its services to better serve families at Williams Elementary.

“Williams was constantly at the top of mind for us because it is in a neighborhood that we don’t regularly serve in,” said CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield Brandy Harris.

Harris says a few Williams’ students are currently bused to their nearest location, two and a half miles away.

“For some parents, it’s incredibly difficult to be able to coordinate to get their kids and then drive them back to their communities,” said Harris.

Harris says she knows the community well as she is also a product of that neighborhood.

“These are people that are working hard for their families and we just have this motto and we exist to make things a little bit easier for people,” said Harris.

Harris says the non-profit is intentional about serving “people the way we need to serve them, not the way we think we need to serve them.”

This partnership will provide a safe space for the students.

“It’s really exciting for them to be able to work with the Boys and Girls clubs members because they are invested in our kids,” said Williams Elementary Principal Amanda Desa.

Desa says they’re hoping to serve about 200 more students.

The dedicated safe space is expected to be open by August of 2021.