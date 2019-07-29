Boys and Girls Club students have opportunity to earn tuition money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Teens at Boys and Girls club can earn money towards a college degree.

The organization has partnered up with Missouri State University to create a scholarship fund for graduating seniors who are also part of the Boys and Girls Club.

Every student involved in the program that is seeking out a college degree will have the chance to get part of their school paid for.

The students can earn money if they plan on going to college at Missouri State.

Cindy Dodson the scholarship coordinator with the BGC said, “Graduating seniors who have been with us for at least a year and are still participating for their senior year are eligible to get a $2,000 a year scholarship that’s renewable for 4 years. Our Youth of the Year’s are eligible to get a $4,000 a year scholarship for Missouri State.”

The only requirements for the students to receive the money are students need to maintain a 2.5 GPA, take 27 credit hours per year, and be involved in programs to stay in touch with counselors on their progress.

The Boys and Girls club has already handed out the fist of many scholarships.

If you are interested in signing up for the scholarship program contact coordination team for the Boys and Girls club.

This is a developing story.