Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks hosting 9th annual “Thank4Giving” Gala next week

BRANSON, Mo. – Every year, the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks invites a special guest to be the keynote speaker at their “Thanks4Giving” Gala.

In past years, they featured Sugar Ray Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr., and this year they will have PGA legend, Tom Lehman.

Tom Lehman is an internationally recognized professional golfer on the PGA TOUR and Champions Tour and former #1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

He has won over 30 professional tournaments worldwide and has been the recipient of various awards including the prestigious Payne Stewart Award and Byron Nelson Award. This Minnesota native is a member of the Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame and is known as one of the “good guys” in sports.

Stoney Hays, the chief executive officer for the non-profit says the event is to raise money to support the Boys and Girls Club programs next year.

“Tickets are $175, all to support the children here in the community,” said Hays. “We’ll have individual contributions and a match opportunity. We currently have about $10,000 in matchability. So if you give a dollar to the matchability, we’ll turn it into $2.”

You can sign up at https://www.bgcozarks.org/ or call directly at (417) 335-2089.