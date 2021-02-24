Boys and Girls Club of Springfield exceeds money raised for new Club at Williams Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield has announced it has exceeded its capital campaign goal of $1.2 million.

The campaign raised a total of $1,310,700 to build a new Club at Williams Elementary in the Tom Watkins neighborhood.

The new Club will be named the O’Reilly Unit due to the donation of $500,000 from the O’Reilly Wooten family, according to the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.

Here are some other major donors:

Hatch Foundation: $100,000

Jon Radal: $100,000

Randy Voss: $100,000

Jim Moore: $50,000

Mike Vogt: $50,000

SGC Food Service: $50,000

The O’Reilly Unit will have a 4,000 square foot Club space and use approximately 18,000 square feet of shared school space.

Construction started in June 2020 and is expected to be finished by May 2021.

When completed the new Boys and Girls Club will serve around 500 children per year with an anticipated average daily attendance of 200 members.

The O’Reilly Wooten Family and BGCS are also launching a workforce development program with the opening of the new club.