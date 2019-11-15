Boys and Girls Club host Thanks4Giving Gala

BRANSON, Mo. — The Boys and Girls Club in Branson celebrated it’s 8th annual Thanks4Giving Gala tonight.

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

Many showed up to meet the event’s featured speaker, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

The club serves over 1,600 young people, ages six to 18 in both Taney and Stone County.

The money raised tonight will help kids over the next year.

CEO Stoney Hays told us the Boys and Girls Club isn’t just a place for kids to come and play games after school.

“I hope folks walk away with an understanding of Boys and Girls Club does in our community,” Hays said. “How it impacts our business community. Hopefully, understanding the return on investment. because we’re so focused on education, ensuring that our young people are leading healthy habits and building good character along the way.”

60 professionals work with the hundreds of kids that walk through the club’s doors.

If you know a child that would like to join, it’s $30 a year at the locations in Branson, Forsyth, and Reeds Spring.