Boyfriend of woman fatally shot in Kansas City charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors say a Kansas City man tracked down and fatally shot his girlfriend at her friend’s house over the weekend.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old DeCarlos Carrell is charged with second-degree murder and other counts for the Sunday shooting death of 25-year-old Briana Johnson.

Police say three people who were with Johnson at the home told investigators that Carrell showed up at the home around 4 a.m. holding a gun and yelling for Johnson.

Police say as he turned away from the home, he fired a shot that broke a window and hit Johnson, killing her.

Police say he also fired six rounds into Johnson’s car.