Boyfriend of woman fatally shot in Kansas City charged

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors say a Kansas City man tracked down and fatally shot his girlfriend at her friend’s house over the weekend.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old DeCarlos Carrell is charged with second-degree murder and other counts for the Sunday shooting death of 25-year-old Briana Johnson.

Police say three people who were with Johnson at the home told investigators that Carrell showed up at the home around 4 a.m. holding a gun and yelling for Johnson.

Police say as he turned away from the home, he fired a shot that broke a window and hit Johnson, killing her.

Police say he also fired six rounds into Johnson’s car.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties