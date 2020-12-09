Boy Scouts add healthcare workers to American Heroes Campaign

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in the retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. Under the oversight of a bankruptcy judge, the Boy Scouts of America has launched a nationwide advertising campaign notifying victims of decades-ago sex abuse by scout leaders that they have until Nov. 16, 2020, to file claims seeking a share of a proposed compensation fund. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Boy Scouts in Southwest Missouri are working to give healthcare workers a cheery gift this holiday season.

This time of year, Boy Scouts normally sell popcorn, but this time they’re adding a group to their American Heroes Campaign: healthcare workers.

When you buy popcorn this year, you have the option to donate it to the American Heroes Campaign. The popcorn will be gifted to nurses, doctors and others who work in healthcare.

Kurtis Grothoff, with the Ozark Trails Council, said they added healthcare workers because they’ve been working so hard to save people during the pandemic.

“Instead of buying a bag of popcorn and receiving a bag of popcorn, you’re essentially paying a donation, to then have popcorn be donated to a local hero,” said Grothoff. “Our American Heros Campaign is important because it teaches them you’re going out and you’re trying to sell a donation to help someone else, not to help yourself and to help someone else who’s not only been breaking their back this entire year.”

Buyers have until Dec. 31 to donate to the campaign. Donating can be done online or by calling 417-883-1636.