Boy from Clever raises money to fight bullying by playing his saxophone

CLEVER, Mo. — A young boy is earning money by playing his clarinet around Clever, Missouri.

When 11-year-old Noah Figueroa finally got his own saxophone, he began playing it outside of gas stations.

After some high school kids made fun of him, he decided to quit.

Noah’s mom Dany, found out about the bullying, so she turned to Facebook for support.

Jeremy Mathis, the owner of Doggy Style Food Trailer, reached out to make an event featuring Noah.

Mathis offered 10% of sales during the event to Noah. Overall, Noah raised $1,195 to fight bullying.

