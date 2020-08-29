Booneville seniors have annual breakfast despite pandemic

BOONEVILLE, Mo. — A group of Missouri seniors have met everyday for breakfast for two decades; a tradition that even a pandemic couldn’t stop.

When the Booneville McDonalds closed due to COVID-19, the seniors brought up their own chairs and set up in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The breakfast lovers say this change to their tradition has made their bond even stronger.

“We didn’t like it, but you know, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to get together and have a conversation, you know,” said Don Arnold, a group member.

Group members say the community seems to support their tradition. Some on-lookers roll down the window and wave.