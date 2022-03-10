BOONE COUNTY, AR. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Department said an arrest has been made in the death of a 36-year-old woman.

Rocky Dodson, the Principal at Omaha High School in Boone County, Arkansas, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of his wife, Amanda Dodson, according to Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

The high school has placed Rocky Dodson on immediate administrative leave.

Boone County Authorities were called to a residence in Omaha and discovered that 36-year-old Amanda Dodson had suffered a severe injury that resulted in her death.

Rocky Dodson is being held at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department with a bond pending.