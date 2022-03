HARRISON, Ark. — Boone County deputies are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Robert Forister led Christian County deputies on a chase Tuesday into Boone County. The pursuit ended off of York Drive. Forister then took off on foot.

Forister was last seen in blue jeans, a white shirt, and a black leather-type coat. Police say if you see this individual to not approach him and call 911 immediately.