Boone County, Ark. officials issue Silver Alert for missing woman

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has an active Silver Alert for Barbara ( Bobbi) Jean Haworth.

She is a white female, 5’2″, 69 years old, weighing 250 pounds, with grey, short hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen on Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Haworth’s phone ping shows last active on August 25 at 3 p.m. in the area of County Road 917 near Theodosia in Ozark County.

She was last seen at 9708 Ozark Road in Omaha, Ark. She may be traveling in a White Toyota Tundra with an Arkansas License Plate of USAFHZZ.

Please contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department if you have any information.