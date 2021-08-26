Boone County, Ark. officials issue Silver Alert for missing woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has an active Silver Alert for Barbara ( Bobbi) Jean Haworth.

She is a white female, 5’2″, 69 years old, weighing 250 pounds, with grey, short hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen on Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Haworth’s phone ping shows last active on August 25 at 3 p.m. in the area of County Road 917 near Theodosia in Ozark County.

She was last seen at 9708 Ozark Road in Omaha, Ark. She may be traveling in a White Toyota Tundra with an Arkansas License Plate of USAFHZZ.

Please contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now