Bond set for woman who shot two people in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, Mo. — A Springfield woman accused of allegedly shooting two people in Phillipsburg could soon be out on bond.

Beckie Stalder was originally denied bond but after a court review, a bond of $500,000 was set.

If she is able to post it, conditions say she will be on house arrest and must wear a GPS monitor.

She can have no contact with the victims.

The shooting happened earlier this month.

She allegedly shot James and Ashley West over what deputies are saying is a custody dispute.

The victims survived, Stalder is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

