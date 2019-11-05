Bond hearing set for man who shot victim at Illusions

NIXA, Mo.– Antoine Lamar Bostic, who is charged with first-degree assault or attempt- serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action, will attend a bond hearing at 1:30 on November 5.

He is currently being held without bond in the Christian County jail.

On October 30, 2019, Bostic was involved in a shooting at the Illusion club in Nixa.

Bostic said a friend, who was with him, got into a fight outside the club. He said he tried to break them up several times. After 5 or 6 attempts to break up the fight Bostic shot the other guy in the leg and ended the fight.

A witness was able to confirm the shooting.