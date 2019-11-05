Bond hearing set for man who shot victim at Illusions

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NIXA, Mo.– Antoine Lamar Bostic, who is charged with first-degree assault or attempt- serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action, will attend a bond hearing at 1:30 on November 5.

He is currently being held without bond in the Christian County jail.

On October 30, 2019, Bostic was involved in a shooting at the Illusion club in Nixa.

Bostic said a friend, who was with him, got into a fight outside the club. He said he tried to break them up several times. After 5 or 6 attempts to break up the fight Bostic shot the other guy in the leg and ended the fight.

A witness was able to confirm the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar