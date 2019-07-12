Bolivar woman pleaded guilty to burglary and stealing charges

BOLIVAR, Mo. – One of four people indicted by a grand jury in connection with a July 2018 convenience story robbery in Bolivar has pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and stealing and given five years probation on a suspended sentence of seven years in prison.

Elena Marie Ornelas, 34, of Pueblo, Colo., was sentenced this week (7-8-19) in Polk County Circuit Court. She was accused in a robbery at the Bolivar Fast and Friendly on July 13, 2018.

Two brothers from Cross Timbers – Robert C. Register, 19, and Michael F. Register, 17, have been sentenced in the case and a third man, Brandon S. Searl, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is set for trial in the case on Oct. 3, 2019.

Searl is charged with robbery, forgery and armed criminal action.