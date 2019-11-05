Bolivar woman faces charges in deadly crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An 18-year-old woman from Bolivar faces charges in a deadly crash earlier this year that took the life of an 11-year-old girl and injured another.

Court documents show Mikaila Koch was speeding on highway 65 last may when hit an SUV ahead of her.

The impact caused it to go off the roadway and hit a guardrail near Division Street last May.

The records state data from Koch’s vehicle show she was going 81-miles per hour and that she told investigators she was digging through some bags on the passenger seat and on the floor at the time of the crash.

Koch is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault.

