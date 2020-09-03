Bolivar Schools changing learning plans in high school, middle school

BOLIVAR, Mo. – The Bolivar School District has made some changes to their learning plans.

Bolivar High School

High school students transitioned to all virtual learning through September 11.

After that, students will transition to a hybrid model, two days in the classroom, three days learning virtually.

Bolivar Middle School

Middle schoolers will now attend in-person classes just four days a week with alternative learning planned for one day a week.

Bolivar Intermediate School, Bolivar Primary School, Early Childhood Learning Center

All other students will continue to attend in-person classes five days a week.

The district says they will determine when the next transition based on the conditions of the district.

Free Meal Information

According to the district website, “The USDA is offering a free feeding program to all students in our school district. Bolivar Schools will transition into this program immediately and will offer free meals to all students who are in-person, AIM, or under quarantine. We will begin a meal pick-up for all (K-12) AIM and quarantined students at Bolivar High School beginning tomorrow and extending through September 11 from 9 am – 11 am. Please fill out this form if you are an AIM student or in quarantine and plan to utilize this program. You must be using a Bolivar Schools email account to fill out this form. “

For more information and the full release, you can head over to the district’s website.