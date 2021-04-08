Bolivar Recreational and Aquatic Center celebrates grand opening

BOLIVAR, Mo. – The Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center celebrated its grand opening Thursday afternoon.

The event was a chance for residents to stop by and see the location since it was shut down last year due to COVID-19.

Bolivar bought the location from the YMCA and opened in early 2021.

Bolivar’s Parks and Rec Sports Director Shania Francka says memberships have taken off a lot faster than expected. She also says it’s exciting to serve the community after the difficult year we faced.

Membership packets are available at the center in Bolivar. You can find pricing information on the City of Bolivar’s website.