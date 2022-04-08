BOLIVAR, Mo. — Police in Bolivar have received reports about a man following women.

Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb said Friday he can’t say definitively if the reports from Bolivar are concerning the same man that Springfield Police said officers were looking for on Thursday.

Webb said the reports from Bolivar are a bit different than the reports from Springfield about a man in a red car. Webb also said the reports Bolivar Police are receiving are from as long ago as a year or 18 months ago.

Webb said he believed the Springfield alert about the man sparked memories of people in Bolivar. He said all the reports his department received have been from women, and no one was hurt.

Springfield Police said between March 16 and April 3, three women reported the man followed them into a parking lot, approached them with a tire gauge, and asked them to get out of the car and look at a flat tire. None of the women had flat tires, according to investigators.

One incident was in Strafford and the other two were in Springfield.

This is the description Springfield Police shared of the man and his car:

Tall, white man

Mid 20s or early 30s

Beard, brown/red hair

Muscular build

Driving a 4-door red sedan, possibly a 2014 Chevy Cruz with a moon/sunroof

Police asked anyone who recognizes the car or the man by his description to call 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.