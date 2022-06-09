BOLIVAR, Mo.– Two Bolivar officers are receiving awards following their action in a Sunday fire that nearly turned deadly.

Responders were dispatched on June 5 at about 2:45 a.m. to an apartment complex that had caught fire, with callers reporting a resident inside the complex yelling for help.

Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins said the two officers, Cpl. Mark Morris and Officer Timothy Stillings, crawled into the apartment and were able to locate the occupant.

When fire crews prepared to fight the fire, they found the two officers had already rescued the occupant.

“We’re here to protect the community,” Watkins said. “Regardless of the uniform we wear, there are great people here serving the community.”

Bolivar police officer Timothy Stillings, left, and Cpl. Mark Morris, right, pose for a photograph in front of Bolivar’s Public Safety Center, home of the city’s police department. The pair recently saved a person from a fire. (City of Bolivar)

Morris and Stillings are scheduled to receive Meritorious Service Awards on June 28 at the Bolivar Board of Alderman meeting in recognition of the action they took during the fire rescue.

No other occupants of the apartment were found and fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Five agencies responded to the incident.