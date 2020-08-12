Bolivar nursing facility announces employee tested positive for COVID-19

BOLIVAR, Mo. — An employee at a nursing facility in Bolivar tested positive for COVID-19 during a random testing.

According to Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility (CMHCF), the employee was asymptotic when tested on August 10.

Residents, family members and employees have been contacted about the potential exposure and the employee is quarantining at home.

CMHCF says all 103 residents and 120 employees will be tested August 14 and closely monitored for symptoms. Group activities and communal dining with residents has been canceled until further notice.

“We were fortunate to have discovered this asymptotic employee through our ongoing random testing of long-term care employees,” says Tim Francka, CMH administrative director of long-term care. “This proactive process is above regulatory standards and guidelines, but we feel strongly that this is the right thing to do to keep our residents and staff safe.”

The facility says it will continue to encourage handwashing, practicing social distancing, disinfecting and restricting in-person visitations.