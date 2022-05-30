NEAR BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 38-year-old man from Bolivar was killed Monday morning when his car skidded off the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said William Dickey crossed the center of Missouri 32 just west of Bolivar right before 6:00 a.m. Monday.

MSHP said Dickey’s car began to skid, traveled off the left side of MO 32, hit an embankment, and overturned into a creek.

Dickey was pronounced dead at Citizen’s Memorial Hospital just before 6:30 Monday morning. According to MSHP, his family has been notified.

This was the second deadly single-vehicle crash MSHP investigated Monday. Earlier in the morning, a man who was riding in a UTV was killed when the UTV overturned near Ave.