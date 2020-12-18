Bolivar man accused of killing son was committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health

POLK COUNTY, Mo.- Chad A. Baker, the man accused of killing his son behind a garage in Bolivar, has been committed to the department of mental health for treatment.

During a court hearing Friday, the court accepted the findings of a mental health exam that showed Baker lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his defense.

Court documents say the court will meet again in six months, June 11, 2021, to reconsider Baker’s status.

Baker is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, and armed criminal action in the death of his son.

According to a probable cause statement, when officers arrived, they located the victim lying on the ground behind the garage. The victim was unconscious and not breathing.

A piece of steel appeared to be the probable weapon used.