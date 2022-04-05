BOLIVAR, Mo. — Chad Baker, the Bolivar man who was indicted on accusations he killed his 12-year-old son in 2020, is attempting to get his case moved out of Polk County.

Chad Baker is charged with First-Degree Murder, Domestic Assault, and Armed Criminal Action.

In 2020, Baker was committed last to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for treatment after he had been shown to lack the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his defense.

He was found competent to proceed to court in 2021, court records show.

Baker is accused of killing his son behind an outbuilding at his home on Aug. 16, 2020.